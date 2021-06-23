CBN to establish diagnostic centre in Bauchi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has concluded arrangements to establish a health diagnostic centre in Bauchi State.

Mr Haladu Idris, the CBN Controller, Bauchi State Branch, made this known in Bauchi on Wednesday when he led the management team on a courtesy visit to the state governor, Gov. Bala Mohammed.

He assured that the apex bank would contribute its quota towards the growth and development of the state.

He said that the governor had given land allocation for the diagnostic centre and the contract had already been awarded.

“When we met the governor for the first time, I told him we were here to contribute our own quota towards the development of the state.

“It was during the meeting that I told the governor of the management decision to establish an international diagnostic centre and he gave his instant approval.

“The governor also directed the ministry in charge to allocate land to the bank immediately, hence we got in touch with my bosses in Abuja.

“As I speak, the land has been allocated and the Certificate of Occupancy issued and handed over to us.

“We thank you for the kind gesture Your Excellency and I want to inform you that CBN has awarded the contract for the construction of the centre, awaiting mobilisation to site, “Idris said.

The controller also appreciated the governor for reviving the activities of flight operations in the state, adding that the Bauchi branch of the CBN had not been handling currency movement for onward distribution to other places due to lack of a functional airport.

He said with the move, the Bauchi branch of CBN had recently gotten an approval to be given the status of currency hub.

“We got the currency hub and our first flight landed last week which came in with about 700 boxes of various currency’s denominations.

“We received them and put them in our strong room,” he said.

Idris also said that management of CBN had approved the setting up of a training centre in Bauchi where other staff from other branches would be effectively engaged and trained.

“Three weeks ago, we ran a course for two hundred people. In a week, we have a hundred people, they came in and stayed here.

“Then after the one-week course, they left and another batch came in and we know what that means to the economy of the state,” he said.

Welcoming his guests, Gov. Bala Mohammed said he knew what CBN could do in terms of interventions for Nigerians.

He said the bank had assumed the role of making sure that it provides a life support to Nigerians in all facets of life.

The governor, who expressed happiness on the establishment of the diagnostic centre said the state government would leverage on the services of the bank.

“I remember that the diagnostic centre that we discussed as a joke and today, I am happy to hear that the contract has been awarded.

“I was at the CBN twice, I met with your governor and discussed on the issue and fortunately, the Director, Health Services, Dr Ahmad Shehu is from Bauchi.

“He has just retired, but he has been re-engaged by the CBN management as a Special Assistant.

“We will continue to leverage on the services of Dr Ahmad Shehu, who is a friend and a brother,” said the governor.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...