The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the construction of seven different multi-million naira projects at the Government College, Keffi, Nasarawa State.Mr Sam Israel, the National Secretary of Keffi Old Boys Association (KOBA), confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Tuesday.Israel said the intervention would enhance the standard of education in the institution and the state at large.He listed the projects as renovation of Kaduna House Hostel, some Class room Blocks, construction of new hostel building in Katsina Ala House, dinning, kitchen, assembly hall and student clinic.According to the scribe,

this will involve furnishing and equipping of facilities at both the renovating and constructing structures as well as electric and water works upgrading.Israel added that the State Ministry of Education and KOBA leadership would hand over the projects to CBN contractors on March 31, at the school premises by noon.” I am calling on KOBA members and stakeholders to witness the event as we will continue to appreciate government, individuals and CBN for their contributions to the development of the school,” he said.On his part,

the President General of KOBA, Mr Edward Ujege, said the projects were aimed at complementing the Nasarawa State Government efforts in repositioning the education sector.Ujege appreciated the Deputy Governor of Central Bank, who is a KOBA member, Mr Edward Adamu, for facilitating the intervention, which is under the apec bank’s Social Corporate Responsibility (SCR).Reacting on the development, the Nasarawa State KOBA President, Mr Umar Shittu, and a lawmaker in the state legislature, who is also a KOBA member,

Mr Mohammed Omadefu (APC -Keana), described the intervention by CBN as heartwarming.They pledged to support the contractors to ensure smooth execution of the projects.The state Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, also commended CBN and KOBA’s efforts in extending such multi-million naira project to the state.

She renewed the state government’s commitment to boost the education sector and promised to support the CBN from starting to the finishing of the work, which she described as a remarkable intervention. ( NAN)

