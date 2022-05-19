CBN Tennis Open: Madueke, Adehi, Timibra, others book quarterfinals berth

Godsgift Timibra, Nonso Madueke and Oche Adehi have all booked quarterfinals berth at the ongoing CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tournament’s number ten seed Timibra caused an upset on Thursday after he knocked out Peter Lawal, finalist at the just concluded DavNotch Tennis Open Championship.

Lawal had narrowly lost the DavNotch Open men’s final to arguably Nigeria’s hottest junior at the moment, 18 year-old Wilson Igbinovia who had to come from a set down to win 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 in a grueling three set encounter.

Timibra dismissed the tournament’s number six seed in two quick straight sets 6-2, 6-3 in the third round to set up a mouth-watering quarterfinals clash against Madueke.

Fourth seed Madueke on his part, defeated unseeded Tochukwu Ezeh who earlier caused an upset when he knocked out the fifteenth seed, Isaac Attah (6-1, 5-1 rtd) in the second round.

Ezeh’s fairytale run in the championship, however, came to an end in the third round as Madueke proved a hard nut to crack, defeating him in two straight sets (7-5, 6-1) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Also, tournament’s seventh seed Adehi brushed off an early challenge from unseeded Canice Abua, beating him 7-6 (3), 6-1 to set up an interesting clash against thirteenth seed Philip Abavomi.

Abavomi had earlier shrugged off a strong challenge from a stubborn Uche Oparaoji, beating him in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 at the end of a nervy third round encounter.

The 44th edition of the CBN Senior Tennis Tourney which served off on Monday with Round One fixtures at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium is expected to end on Saturday. (NAN)

