CBN Tennis Championship: Adewale wins wheelchair event’s title for 9th time

Alex Adewale, tournament’s number one seed in the wheelchair event at the 2021 Senior Tennis Open Championship, on Saturday won the title for the ninth consecutive time. 

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adewale beat number two seed Wasiu Yusuf 6-3 7-6 at the competition’s 43rd edition at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. 

Adewale who won the Davnotch Tennis Championship last week Saturday has his dominance the event to the Championship as he promised.

Speaking later, the champion said he was to have won at two consecutive championships in two weeks.

“I thank God for today’s victory and it is a breakthrough again. Last week Saturday I won the DavNotch title and here am I today (Saturday) also winning the title, and for the ninth time,” he said.

Adewale however pointed that wheelchair tennis was not an easy game to play, saying it required a lot with packages and preparation.

“Nonetheless, I thank the organisers here and I hope they will help to increase the tournament’s prize money in the next editions,” he said.

On his part, Yusuf told NAN that he lost to his opponent due to exposure and experience.

“Adewale has always been winning this CBN championship, but he has the latest wheelchair which has been giving him an added advantage in all his games in any competition,” the number two seed said.

NAN reports that over 200 tennis  players from across the country and abroad featured at the competition which ended on Saturday.(NAN)

