Alex Adewale, tournament’s number one seed in the wheelchair event at the 2021 CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship, on Saturday won the title for the ninth consecutive time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adewale beat number two seed Wasiu Yusuf 6-3 7-6 at the competition’s 43rd edition at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Adewale who won the Davnotch Tennis Championship last week Saturday has now extended his dominance of the event to the CBN Championship as he promised.

Speaking later, the champion said he was happy to have won at two consecutive championships in two weeks.

“I thank God for today’s victory and it is a breakthrough again. Last week Saturday I won the DavNotch title and here am I today (Saturday) also winning the CBN title, and for the ninth time,” he said.

Adewale however pointed out that wheelchair tennis was not an easy game to play, saying it required a lot with packages and preparation.

“Nonetheless, I thank the organisers here and I hope they will help to increase the tournament’s prize money in the next editions,” he said.

On his part, Yusuf told NAN that he lost to his opponent due to exposure and experience.

“Adewale has always been winning this CBN championship, but he has the latest wheelchair which has been giving him an added advantage in all his games in any competition,” the number two seed said.

NAN reports that over 200 tennis players from across the country and abroad featured at the competition which ended on Saturday.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

