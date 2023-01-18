CBN takes sensitisation on new naira notes to Dutse market

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Dutse, Jan. 18, 2023 (NAN) Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, took its sensitisation on the new naira notes to Dutse ultra-modern market in Jigawa.

Speaking during the exercise, CBN Branch Controller in Jigawa, Hajiya Sa’adatu Ibrahim, advised traders in the markets to deposit old notes in their possession before Jan. 31.

Ibrahim said that the sensitisation was aimed at engaging stakeholders on the CBN policy and informing the public about the new naira notes, particularly the need for them to deposit the old notes before the deadline.

Also, speaking, Rafkatu Musa of Currency Operations Department, CBN headquarters, Abuja, noted that the sensitisation was to inform traders and residents on how to identify the original notes, using the unique features of the new naira notes.

Musa further stated that there was no shortage of the new naira notes, as being claimed by some people, adding that the new monetary policy by the apex bank was good for the country.

She added that the redesign of the naira notes was long overdue, adding that it would address the challenges of insecurity and bridge the financial inclusive gaps.

“The redesign of the naira notes will improve our monetary policy transmission mechanism and our financial inclusion drive.

“In fact, redesigning of our currency is supposed to be done every after five or eight years, in line with global best practices,” she said.

Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, Malam Shuaibu Karamba, urged Nigerians to embrace the new CBN policy.

Karamba, who described the policy good for Nigerians, urged stakeholders, particularly traders, to take the message down to the grassroots and sensitise their members and women on the need to comply with the Jan. 31 deadline.

On his part, Chairman of Traders’ Association of Nigeria, Jigawa chapter, Malam Yahaya Kwaimawa, commended CBN for bringing the sensitisation to the market.

This, he said, would go a long way in ensuring proper dissemination of information on the new naira notes.

He advised traders in the state to always accept the new naira notes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the event was demonstrations by CBN officials on how to identify fake notes, using the new and the old notes.

Participants were also given the opportunity to ask questions about the new policy, to which the CNB officials responded. (NAN)