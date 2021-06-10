CBN takes sensitisation fair to Ogun

June 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Business, News, Project 0



The Central Bank of Nigeria () on Thursday began a  two-day sensitisation fair in Abeokuta, to create awareness about its activities.

Mr Osita Nwanisiobi, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, , said that the bank attached great importance to sensitisation programmes.

The event took place at the DLK Event Centre at Abiola Way.Nwanisiobi said the programme had become necessary to enable the bank acquaint the public with its economic initiatives.

He said it was also to  explain the opportunities available and how citizens  could  advantage of them.

The director said that the programme would help to receive feedbacks from the public for consideration in the of other policies.

He explained that the programme was in tune with the vision of the Governor, which according to him is to operate  a people-centred bank. 

Nwanisiobi said that CBN’s policies and initiatives were designed  to  address observed failures in some sectors and with a to a strong and sustainable  system.

He, therefore, urged members of the public not only to information about the programmes, but also to advantage of them.

Top officials of the apex bank made presentations on  of key departments of the institution.

In his presentation, Mr Aladeen Badejo, an Asst. Director at the Currency Department, urged the people to consider Nigeria’s currency as a symbol of national identity.

Badejo, who  stressed the need to handle the banknotes with care and dignity, expressed concern over the huge amount being spent on reprinting them.

He frowned at the manner in which Nigerians mutilate, deface, squeeze, spray and sell the naira notes.

The official said there were penalties for of the currency.

Mr Biodun Okunola of the Finance Department of the CBN explained that the bank had opened various funding  iinitiatives designed to boost the economy with the target of promoting small and medium scale businesses.

Okunola  said some of the initiatives include the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF), Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME) Micro Finance Policy, Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) and the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme.  

He called on the participants to move closer to the bank and advantage of the initiatives. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,