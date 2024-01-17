Wednesday, January 17, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectCBN tackles forex transaction abuses, clears backlog of liabilities
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectAnti-GraftBusinessNews

CBN tackles forex transaction abuses, clears backlog of liabilities

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
12

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its bid to clear the backlog of outstanding foreign exchange liabilities, has paid approximately USD 2.0 billion across various sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, and petroleum. The Bank has also cleared up the entire liability of 14 banks and started settlements with foreign airlines.

The CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, explaining that the Bank had commissioned an independent forensic review by a reputable firm. She also disclosed that payment of the forex backlog for qualified transactions had commenced.

She, however, noted that the review revealed grave infractions, gross abuse, and significant non-compliance with market regulations, and appropriate sanctions would be enforced in collaboration with relevant agencies.

Mrs. Sidi Ali stressed the CBN’s resolve to sanitize the financial services sector and foster trust among all market participants, as well as internal and external stakeholders, in the Nigerian economy. Nevertheless, she said the CBN will continue to settle the legitimate foreign exchange backlog as it has consistently been doing in the last three months.

Previous article
Insecurity: FCT Minister holds town-halls meeting in Bwari
Next article
FEC approves workers Life Assurance, says students loan for January
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.