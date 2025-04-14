CBN supports institute to strengthen corporate governance in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has pledged to support the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) to promote corporate governance and administrative excellence in the country.

By Lucy Ogalue

The CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, said this at a fundraising for the construction of the institute’s multi-functional secretariat complex on Monday in Abuja.

Cardoso, represented by his Technical Adviser, Philip Ndanusa, said the apex bank recognised the pivotal role ICSAN played in shaping governance culture in both the public and private sectors.

He said that the institute’s values of professionalism and integrity aligned strongly with the current reform agenda of the apex bank.

“The activities of the management team of the CBN are not devoid of the values ICSAN seeks to promote. Values such as transparency, accountability and strong governance structures.

“The CBN is in support of what the Institute is doing. Not only as it relates to what we are gathered here to do today, which is fundraising for the building project.

“But also as it relates to any other initiative that the Institute might be promoting, tending towards a promotion of good corporate governance in Nigeria,” he said.

Cardoso further cited recent governance strides by the CBN, including the restructuring of the bank to focus on its core mandates.

He said the rigorous appointment of 16 new directors, six of whom were women and the institution’s ongoing push for cost control and operational efficiency was part of the governance strides.

In her remarks, President of ICSAN, Mrs Funmi Ekundayo, said the institute was committed to completing the building project, wh8ch would be situated in Lagos.

Ekundayo described it as a hub for professional development, technology-enabled learning, and diaspora engagement.

“This building is not just a physical structure; it is a symbol of our collective vision for capacity building, national development, and institutional excellence.

“It will serve multiple purposes, lecture halls, a modern library, and a central space for training and events that will support the professional growth of our members across sectors,” Ekundayo said.

She described the fundraising as one of several ongoing initiatives to ensure the successful completion of the secretariat, adding that the institute had nearly 10,000 members nationwide.

Vice President of ICSAN, Mrs Uto Ukpanah, said that the project had been a long standing vision of past administrations and that it was time to bring it to life.

“At ICSAN, we believe in possibilities. This project has been envisioned for years, and with the support of stakeholders and friends of the institute, we are determined to deliver it,” Ukpanah said.

She emphasised the critical role governance professionals played in ensuring well-run institutions, adding that ICSAN’s legacy of promoting accountability and ethical leadership was more relevant than ever.

The institute, which has been at the forefront of governance advocacy for more than 59 years, reiterated its commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

This will be done by raising a new generation of governance professionals who can drive institutional stability and sustainability. (NAN)