CBN sensitises ‘Keke Napep’ riders on eNaira

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with Bizi Mobile Cashless Consult, on Friday sensitised ‘Keke Napep,’ tricycle riders and their customers at Oshodi Market on how to onboard the eNaira app.

Traders in wears, shoes, kitchen items, among other commodities, were encouraged to open the eNaira wallet as the easiest way to buy goods and carry out other services.

Speaking at the sensitisation exercise, Mr Yusuf Muhammed, Leader of the Keke Napep riders, urged Nigerians to accept the CBN digital currency as it was free and a very simple platform to use for customers and buyers.

“During my registration process, I did not encounter any problem. I used my bank account to send money to my wallet and it was successful without any error.

“So, my advice to my colleagues and people in general is that they should onboard the eNaira; with this eNaira we will experience a digital transaction with customers and it is very simple and free.

“I am also planning to onboard my customers that I will be carrying along because, when you have more customers open the application, the more they will understand fully how simple, reliable, easy and fast it is to use,” he said.

Muhammed urged the apex bank to always carry out eNaira awareness as most people still did not understand what the application.

He said, “you see most of my people do not understand what the application is for; they think that it is something different.

“People think that it is a loan that CBN is giving out and I told them that it is an application that you can use to send and receive money without stress.

“I told them that if they start using this application, it will help them and their customers, and they will not be looking for change.

“I am equally telling people that when they use this application, they will have commission because when you do more transactions, you will have five per cent of that transaction that you have made.”

He pledged never to stop educating people on how to use the eNaira application.

Earlier, Hajia Rakiya Mohammed, Director, Information Technology Department and Coordinator, CBN, said eNaira was not a very technical application in terms of how it could be accessed.

“You can access eNaira through multiple channels, you can access it using an Android phone or a smartphone if you are good with that.

“And if you are not good with that type of technology or you don’t have that type of phone, you can also access it using USSD, which is the *997#

“To also make it easier, that is why we are engaging agents here today to assist those who have come to onboard the application.

“As you can see, we have different agents wearing different types of T-shirts, they will onboard you and will guide you on a step by step way on how to use enaira,” he said.

Mohammed was represented by Dr Khalifa Nuhu of the Information Technology Department, CBN eNaira secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awareness drive on the use of eNaira has been carried out across many states like Kano, Abuja, among others by the apex bank.

The sensitisation drive and its train will move to the University of Lagos, Akoka, on Oct. 24, to sensitise the students on how to onboard the app.

eNaira is a CBN digital currency issued and regulated by the apex bank, denominated in naira.

It serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, and it is said to offer better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash. (NAN)

