CBN says banks remain stable, resilient despite pandemic

October 22, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) says banks the country have remained stable, robust and resilient spite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director, Supervision CBN, Mr Haruna Mustafa, said this at the 2021 Financial Correspondents Association Nigeria (FICAN) workshop Ibadan on Friday.

Mustapha, represented by Mr Adekunle Adeniji, the Assistant Director, Supervision, CBN, said the Adequacy Ratio (CAR) rose to 15.21 per cent as at August, Liquidity Ratio (LR) rose to 42.23 per cent.

He said non-performing loan ratio improved from 6.58 per cent to 5.9 per cent as at August 2021, while system credit to the economy increased to 10.99 per cent between January and August.

Mustafa noted that the regulatory measures taken by CBN contributed to the growth.

He listed some interventions by the apex bank to lessen the impact the pandemic to include reduction interest rates to five per cent.

Others are: 50 billion naira target credit facility for households and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and re-enactment Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA 2020) to strengthen the regulatory and resolution architecture for banks and other financial institutions.

The director said CBN would continue to develop additional counter cyclical policy options that could utilised periods of stress.

Mustafa explained that macro-prudential regulation and supervision was more critical now than ever.

“We expect financial services to provided more a digital manner.

“We will continuously update and assess our prudential rule books and policy to strengthen responses to economic and financial shocks.

“We will continue to deploy effective stress testing methodologies to detect vulnerabilities early to enable appropriate pre-emptive action,” he said.

Mustafa explained that the sector had also sustained the growth of key economic activities, which were impacted by the pandemic the agriculture, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, hospitality and tourism sectors. (NAN)

