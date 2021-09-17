CBN retains MPR at 11.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) agreed to retain the Monetary Policy Ratio (MPR) at 11.5 cent

Mr Godwin Emefiele,  CBN Governor, made this announcement on Friday at the of the two-day MPC  meeting Abuja.

Emefiele said that the also resolved to hold all other policy parameters constant.

 The decisions reached by the MPC include retention of    at 11.50 cent, retention of asymmetric corridor  at +100/-700 bps around the MPR, retention of  cash reserve ratio at 27.50 cent and retention of Liquidity Ratio  at 30 cent.

Emefiele said that the bank’s continuous intervention the agricultural sector would  help to increase food production the country and moderate the food inflation further.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MPC is  retaining the at 11.5 cent and holding all other parameters constant for the seventh consecutive time.

Meanwhile,  an Economist,  Mr Tope Fasua,  said  that retaining the at 11.5 cent and having all other parameters constant indicated that the apex bank was being cautious.

Fasua said that a change the rates at this time could pose negative macro and microeconomic implications.

“Regarding the MPR, the CBN is still watching. If they drop the now and the market takes a cue, inflation will rise. If the banks begin to lend money at lower rates, inflation will rise.

“They cannot afford to increase the rates now because that will hurt people who are borrowing from banks for business,” he said. (NAN)

