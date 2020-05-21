CBN reschedules May 2020 MPC meeting

Share the news













Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) has announced that the May 2020 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26, 2020, respectively, will now hold on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

According to the CBN spokesman, “This is as a result of the declaration of Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26, 2020, as Eid-el Fitr holidays.”

Furthermore, he disclosed that the CBN has put in place all necessary machinery for the meeting to now hold for only one day on account of the on-going COVID-19 national lockdown and to align the meeting with extant rules of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and advisories from other relevant agencies.



“All inconveniences caused by these changes are regretted” Okorafor said.

