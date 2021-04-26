CBN releases updated list of IMTOs in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) published an updated list of International Transfer Operators (IMTOs) approved for Diaspora Remittances in the country as at April 1, totalling 57.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the updated list was published by the apex bank via official website on Monday.

Among the IMTOs listed are: Aftab Currency Exchange Ltd, Nigerian Postal , Ria Financial, PayPal Inc,  Western Union, Swift Payment Ltd and Worldremit Ltd.

Also on the list are Gram, Interswitch Ltd, Paycom Nigeria Ltd,  Pagatech Ltd and Flutterwave Technology  Solutions Ltd, among others.(NAN)

