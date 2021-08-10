CBN releases guidelines for regulation, supervision of CGCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday released guidelines for and supervision of Credit Guarantee Companies (CGCs) in Nigeria.

The guidelines are contained in a circular by Ibrahim Tukur, CBN’s Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, addressed   Banks, Other Financial   and Stakeholders in the Financial Services Industry.

Tukur said that the guidelines in furtherance of effort improve lending for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He said that the guidelines seek ultimately  credit risk, stimulate lower interest rates on loans and complement other initiatives of authorities aimed at stimulating lending to MSMEs.

“An exposure draft of the guidelines is hereby issued for comments and observations. The document may be obtained from the CBN’s website, www.cbn.gov.ng,’’ the director said.

He urged stakeholders to send their comments and observations on the guidelines within three .(NAN)

