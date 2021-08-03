CBN releases guidelines for establishing payment service holding companies

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday  guidelines for establishment and regulation of Payments Service Holding (PSHCs) Nigeria.

This is contained a circular issued by Mr Musa Jimoh, CBN’s , Payments System Management Department.

Jimoh instructed deposit money , payments service providers and other financial institutions to take cognisance of new license cartigorisation for Nigerian payments system.

requires desirous of offering switching and processing , and mobile money to set up a PSHC structure such that activities of subsidiaries are clearly delineated.

“The CBN hereby issues the guidelines to facilitate the understanding of requirements for operations of PSHC Nigeria,” he said.

He urged all to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines and all other regulations. (NAN)

