Monday, January 29, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectCBN releases $500m to clear more verified Forex liabilities
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

CBN releases $500m to clear more verified Forex liabilities

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
56

 The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has released 500 million dollars to various sectors in its determination to address the backlog of verified foreign exchange transactions.

Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali, CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, said this in a a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Sidi-Ali, this comes barely a week after the apex bank paid approximately 2.0 billion dollars to settle outstanding commitments across manufacturing, aviation, and petroleum sectors.

She said that the management of the CBN was committed to settling all legitimate foreign exchange backlogs within a short time frame.

She said the CBN had begun implementing a comprehensive strategy to improve liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange markets in the short, medium, and long terms.

“As the Governor said, the CBN’s focus is on addressing fundamental issues that have hindered the effective operation of the Nigerian FX markets over the years,” she said.

Sidi-Ali said that the forex market reforms were designed to streamline and unify multiple exchange rates, foster transparency, and reduce arbitrage opportunities.

She expressed confidence that a stable exchange rate would boost investor confidence and attract foreign investment.

She urged all participants in the market to play by the rules, adding that transparency in the market would enable the fair determination of exchange rates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the CBN, over the past few months, has released various sums in its effort to clear the backlog of foreign exchange liabilities.(NAN)

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Previous article
Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s N50bn suit against FG until April 22
Next article
NAF air strike eliminate over 30 kidnappers on 15 motorcycles in Kaduna
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.