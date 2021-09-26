CBN pledges more support for youth empowerment

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has pledged more support for youth empowerment, through sports and its other intervention programmes.

Osita Nwanisobi, CBN spokesperson quoted Emefiele as making the pledge at the finals of the All Financial Institutions Football Competition (AFIFC) played on Sunday at the U. J. Esuene stadium, Calabar.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN Samuel Okogbure, the Governor called on youths to explore every opportunity offered by the bank, including sports.

He urged Nigerian youth to key into the apex bank’s financial programmes that are connected to a wide range of events geared to enhancing sustainable development.

” Let me assure you that the management of the CBN remains committed to the sponsorship of this tournament.

“Let me also use the opportunity of this tournament to urge our teeming youths to embrace various intervention programmes of the bank to better their lots, and contribute to the development of the nation.

“I encourage you to access our various interventions in the agricultural sector, as well as the creative industry’s financial initiative (CIFI) both with a high and low interest finance in fashion, music and technology.

” I wish to thank the Cross River State government for hosting the finals in this beautiful sporting arena. Let me also thank our long standing partner, the Nigeria Football Federation, for organizing this tournament,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 24-team football competition saw Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) emerge champions following a 4 -1 penalty shoot-out victory over the CBN Strikers.

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) clinched bronze after a 2-0 victory over Bubayero FC for third place.

Winners of the 34 edition of the annual tournament went home with the sum of N2 million naira, while runners-up received N1.5 million naira.

The second runners-up and the fourth-placed teams were rewarded with the sums of N1 million naira and N500,000 naira, respectively. (NAN)

