Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CBN pays additional $64 million, concludes fx payment of verified airlines claims

By Favour Lashem
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has concluded the payment of all verified claims by airlines with an additional 64.44 million dollars.

Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali, CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Sidi-Ali said that the apex bank  had to fulfil its pledge to clear the backlog of foreign exchange owed foreign airlines in the country,

She said that the latest amount brought the total verified amount paid to the airlines to 136.73 million dollars.

“All the verified airline claims have now been cleared,” she said.

She assured that the CBN management was committed and would stop at nothing to ensure that the verified backlog of payments across all other sectors was cleared.

“We will ensure that confidence is restored in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

“The CBN is working with stakeholders to ensure that liquidity improves within the forex market, thereby reducing pressure on the Naira,” she said.

Sidi-Ali expressed optimism that the market would respond positively with the latest injection of over 64.44 million dollars.

She admonished actors in the foreign exchange market to guard against speculation as such actions could hurt the Naira.

She also called on the Nigerian public to support the reforms in the foreign exchange market.

According to her, the CBN will continue to promote orderliness and professional conduct by all participants to ensure market forces determine exchange rates.(NAN

