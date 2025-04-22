CBN Leads Financial Dialogue with JP Morgan, NGX, Others, in Pre-Spring Meetings Forum

In anticipation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) Spring meetings commencing Monday, April 21, 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) partnered with J.P. Morgan, the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and Africa Private Capital Association (AVCA) to host a high-profile global forum at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The forum, titled “The Nigeria Investment Agenda: Pathways for Growth & Global Partnerships,” convened global investors, diaspora leaders, and senior financial stakeholders to examine Nigeria’s macroeconomic prospects and ongoing reform progress.

During his commanding address, Governor Olayemi Cardoso outlined his comprehensive reform strategy encompassing monetary tightening, foreign exchange market transparency, and enhanced financial governance. He emphasized that these initiatives are establishing the foundation for sustainable macroeconomic stability and heralding a new era of transparency and confidence.

Governor Cardoso reaffirmed the CBN’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding credibility through orthodox monetary policy, transparency, and consistency. “We inherited a crisis of confidence but chose a different path. We’re not turning back,” he stated decisively.

In a powerful fireside chat between the Governor and Nobel Prize-winning economist Dr. James Robinson, Reverend Richard L. Pearson Professor at the University of Chicago, Governor Cardoso elaborated on his vision to reestablish the CBN as a credible, trusted institution – rooted in domestic excellence and respected internationally.

Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor for Economic Policy at the CBN, delivered a macroeconomic update highlighting sharp increases in foreign exchange turnover, emerging signs of disinflation, and strengthening external reserves. “With a market-determined exchange rate and a transparent, rules-based policy framework, confidence is gradually being restored in Nigeria’s economy,” he noted.

Welcoming participants to the forum, Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, Adviser to the CBN Governor on Stakeholder Engagement and Strategic Communication, framed the forum as a key moment in the Bank’s broader engagement strategy. “Today is more than a conversation,” she noted. It’s about opening the books on the CBN’s transformation story under Governor Cardoso – sharing the facts, interrogating the progress, and looking ahead together at what more can be done to build sustainable partnerships and unlock long-term capital,” she explained.

Another key highlight of the event was the panel discussion entitled “Repricing Nigeria: Assessing the Scope for Sustained Change.” Moderated by Gavin Serkin, Founder of New Markets Media & Intelligence, the panel featured global financial luminaries: Joyce Chang, Chair of Global Research at JPMorgan Chase; Jason Rekate, Global Co-Head of Corporate Banking at Citi; Razia Khan, Chief Economist for Africa & Middle East at Standard Chartered; and Ahmad Zuaiter, Co-Founder & CIO of Jadara Capital Partners. Each panelist provided expert perspectives on Nigeria’s investment landscape, noting renewed international interest driven by improved fundamentals, strengthened governance, and clearer policy direction.

The CBN Board and Monetary Policy Committee were represented by US-based diaspora members Mr. Robert Agbede, Prof. Melvin Ayogu, and Dr. Aloysius Ordu, underscoring the Bank’s global engagement and commitment to leveraging Nigerian talent worldwide. Temi Popoola, Group CEO of NGX, moderated the Q&A session, while Dr. Olubukola Akinniyi Akinwunmi, Director of Banking Supervision at CBN, delivered the closing remarks.

The forum focused on substantive discussions and future prospects: engaging critical voices, evaluating progress, and identifying requirements for building lasting partnerships and attracting long-term capital. Central to this endeavor is a clear objective: reestablishing the CBN as a credible, trusted institution respected globally and dedicated to excellence at home.