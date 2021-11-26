CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries

As a way of tackling the problem of  growing youth unemployment Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday  formally launched the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES) Abuja.

The apex bank also presented cheques of N5 each to six pioneer of the scheme to help boost their businesses, create employment  and contribute to economic growth.

CBN Governor, Mr Godwin  Emefiele, said that the scheme designed to create a paradigm shift among students and graduates of tertiary  institutions   Nigeria from white-collar jobs  towards entrepreneurship development.

Emefiele said that the apex bank collaborating with polytechnics and universities the country on the scheme.

According to him,  the idea is to make Nigerian graduates job creators rather than job seekers after graduation, as is obtained some other parts of the world.

“What are doing today is something that is taken for granted other climes.

“At the CBN, are concerned about the level of unemployment within the youth population and are taking steps to address it,’’ he said.

He urged the to apply the loans well in their businesses  so as to engender growth and create more jobs.

He said that academic certificates of were accepted as collateral, and would be returned to them when they offset the loans.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six pioneer of the TIES  as announced by the apex bank were Aisha Sulaiman, a graduate of Bayero University, Kano and  Chukwudi Ukpabi of Federal Polytechnic, Ebonyi.

Others are Zainab Muhammed, a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Nura Abdullahi  of Kano State Polytechnic, Simeon Ojopane of Kogi State and  Adebowale Olaoye, an accounting graduate of the of Lagos.

The CBN Governor also inaugurated an 11-man Body of Experts, chaired by Mr Abubakar Suleman, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank PLC, to steer the scheme.

In a goodwill message, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF ), Mr Boss Mustapha, CBN for initiating the scheme.

Mustapha, who expressed the Federal Government’s support for TIES, described it as one of the numerous laudable interventions by the CBN to empower the Nigerian youth.

He urged tertiary institutions to ensure that were selected strictly on merit. (NAN)

