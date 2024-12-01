CBN launches new website

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched its newly redesigned website, www.cbn.gov.ng, scheduled to go live on Dec. 2.

By Grace Alegba

Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website (www.cbn.gov.ng), which will be operational on Monday, December 2, 2024.

“The redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the bank’s mandate.

“Additionally, the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices.

“The bank is grateful for the feedback provided by the public, which served as a valuable guide for our redesign endeavours,” she said.

Sidi Ali said the apex bank is committed to developing and enhancing the website to facilitate communication.

“Please follow our different social media channels linked on the website’s home page for more updates,” she said. (NAN)