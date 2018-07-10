The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday injected $210 million into the Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the market.

The acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okoroafor said the Apex bank offered $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment got $55 million.

According to him, another $55 million was allocated for tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

Okoroafor said the apex bank would continue to intervene in the FOREX market in line with its pledge to sustain liquidity in the market and maintain stability.

He added that the CBN would not renege on its promise to manage the FOREX market with a view to reducing the country’s import bills and halt the depletion of its foreign reserves.

The CBN on July 03, intervened in the market to the tune of $210 million to cater for requests in the wholesale segment of the market.

Meanwhile, the naira continued its stability in the foreign exchange market, exchanging at an average of N360 to a dollar in the Bureau De Change segment of the market.