CBN grants Airtel Africa approval for super agent

November 15, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted Commerce Nigeria Ltd., a subsidiary of Africa, approval in principle to operate as a super agent.

This is contained in a notice signed the Group Company Secretary, Africa, Simon O’Hara, and posted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd. on Monday in Lagos.

According to the notice, the super agent licence is distinct from the Payment Service Bank (PSB) licence, for which the company received approval in principle on Nov. 4.

It said the PSB licence required for to be able financial services in Nigeria.

The notice listed the services as cash deposits, payments and remittances, issuing debit and prepaid cards, electronic wallet and other financial services.

“Under the super agent licence, we would be able to create an agent network that can service the customers of licensed Nigerian banks, payment service banks and licenced money operators in Nigeria,” said the notice.

It said the final approval of the super agent licence subject to the group satisfying certain standard conditions.(NAN)

