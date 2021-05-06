CBN extends Naira 4 dollar incentive for diaspora remittances

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an extension to its Naira 4 dollar incentive to encourage diaspora remittances till further notice.

The apex bank announced the extension through a memo Saleh Jibrin, Director of Trade and Exchange Department, addressed to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), International Money Operators (IMTOs) and the general public.

Jibrin said that all aspects of the operationalisation of the scheme were to remain the same.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CBN introduced the scheme on March 5, and scheduled to terminate it on May 8.

Jibrin had said that the scheme would allow all recipients of diaspora remittances to be 5 for every one dollar received.

He said that beneficiaries would get the incentive, whether they collect the remitted dollars as cash across the counter or through their domiciliary .

He instructed all DMBs and IMTOs to ensure that the scheme took effect.

“In an effort to sustain the encouraging inflows of diaspora remittances into the country, the CBN hereby announces this scheme as an incentive for senders and recipients of international Money Transfers.

“This incentive is to be to recipients whether they choose to collect the dollar as cash across the counter in a bank or same into their domiciliary account.

“Having discussed banks and IMTOs, the scheme takes effect from Monday March, 8 and ends on Saturday May, 8,” he had said. (NAN)

