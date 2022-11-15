CBN donates furniture to FRSC in Sokoto

by Habibu Harisu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday donated office furniture to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sokoto State Command.

Presenting the items, the CBN Branch Controller in Sokoto state, Mr Dahiru Usman, said the gesture was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the bank.

Usman commended FRSC on its efforts to safeguard peoples’ lives and properties and urged the leadership to redouble efforts to ensure safer roads.

He said that FRSC leadership had ensured maximum execution of the organisation’s mandates and said that CBN deemed it fit to complement their services.

Usman said the CBN’s CSR supports communities, institutions and organisations to enhance their activities and promised that CBN would consider FRSC in other ways.

“FRSC’s efforts are benefiting the public in view of persistent cases of road crashes occurring in our society,’’ he said.

Responding, Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo, commended the CBN’s gesture, assuring that it would surely enhance their activities.

Yusuf-Nadabo lauded the cordial relationship existing between CBN and FRSC, as well as reiterated the commitment of the command to ensure accident-free roads.

He said that the sector recorded a 32 per cent reduction in road crashes in 2022, compared to 2021 statistics.

Yusuf-Nadabo enjoined road users to abide by road regulations at all times and urged drivers to avoid overloading and speeding, saying, ”they are the main causes of road accidents.” (NAN)

