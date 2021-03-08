CBN donates food relief to IDPs in Borno

March 8, 2021



The Central Bank of (CBN) on Monday donated food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) .

The CBN Branch Controller Maiduguri, Alhaji Lawan Tijjani, who presented the items to the IDPs, said that the gesture was to support displaced at this critical time of needs.

Tijjani said the items included  0 bags of rice, 151 cartons of noodles, 20 cartons of seasoning  cubes, 31 cartons of tomato paste and 151 cartons of pasta (spaghetti).

Others are 150 bags of semovita, 20 cartons of vegetable oil and 11 cartons of salts.

The branch controller  urged other organisations to complement government’s effort catering for the IDPs the state.

Receiving the items, the Director-General of the  State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, lauded the bank for the donation.

She said the items would a way in  providing succor to the displaced .

Kolo, who urged other banks to emulate CBN, assured the bank of judicious distribution of the materials to beneficiaries.

“I am assuring the CBN that we will deliver it to the best of our to the persons concern,” said Kolo. (NAN)

