The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday donated food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno.

The CBN Branch Controller in Maiduguri, Alhaji Lawan Tijjani, who presented the items to the IDPs, said that the gesture was to support displaced families at this critical time of needs.

Tijjani said the items included 300 bags of rice, 151 cartons of noodles, 20 cartons of seasoning cubes, 31 cartons of tomato paste and 151 cartons of pasta (spaghetti).

Others are 150 bags of semovita, 20 cartons of vegetable oil and 11 cartons of salts.

The branch controller urged other organisations to complement government’s effort in catering for the IDPs in the state.

Receiving the items, the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, lauded the bank for the donation.

She said the items would go a long way in providing succor to the displaced families.

Kolo, who urged other banks to emulate CBN, assured the bank of judicious distribution of the materials to beneficiaries.

“I am assuring the CBN that we will deliver it to the best of our ability to the persons concern,” said Kolo. (NAN)

