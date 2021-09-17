CBN donates building to NTA Abeokuta

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abeokuta branch, on Friday handed over a newly constructed guard house to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was donated as part of CBN Abeokuta branch’s corporate social responsibility to its host community,

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Abeokuta Branch Controller of CBN, Alhaji Olanrewaju Oseni, said the gesture was borne out of the mandate of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to give back to society every year.

Oseni commended Emefiele and his team for the laudable mandate, while promising to deliver on it.

He said that the bank had carried out 13 projects in the last 13 years, listing renovation of school, borehole drilling, among others.

“It became a befitting project to do for the NTA because of the information, communication and entertainment we enjoy from the station,” he said.

He appealed to other organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to assist NTA Abeokuta, saying “there’s more to be done”.

Earlier in her welcome address, the General Manager, NTA Abeokuta, Mrs Funmi Wakama, commended the CBN for the project, while promising its judicious use.

She said that the security cover the station would be enjoying from the guard post would go a long way in solving their security challenges in the station and in the community.

Wakama called on other people and organisations to take a cue from what the CBN has done to support the station.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, commended the CBN for its “magnanimity and this brilliant giving back to society.”

Ajogun, who was represented by DCP Abiodun Alamutu, also commended the general manager of the station for her “formidable leadership”.

He promised to ensure adequate security for the building, the equipment and the entire community. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...