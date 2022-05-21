CBN disowns statement on withdrawal of Naira Notes from circulation

The central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has come out to disown a news item that it intends to replace the Naira notes in circulation with digital currency, the eNaira, in due course.

In a telephone conversation with news men in Abuja over the weekend, the Director, corporate communications Department of the apex bank, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, debunked the statement purported to have been made during a stakeholders’ engagement on eNaira adoption in Asaba, Delta state. He therefore called on the general public to disregard such in it’s entirety.

According to Mr Nwanisobi, the digital version of the Naira is meant to complement the existing currency notes and therefore, will circulate simultaneously as means of exchange and store of value.

On the benefits of adopting the eNaira, the spokesman hinted that the digital legal tender aside from the safety and speedy features, it will also ensure greater access to financial services by the underbanked and unbanked populace thereby enhancing financial inclusion.

Mr Nwanisobi therefore, urged members of the public and business owners to embrace the digital currency, the eNaira as it offers more possibilities.

The eNaira was formally launched into circulation by President Muhammadu Buhari in October last year

