CBN denies authorizing banks to accept old N500, N1000 notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN has described as fake, reports that it has authorised banks to collect old N500 and N1000 notes.

Osita Nwanisobi, Director, Corporate Communications of CBN who made the denial in a statement also said only old N200 notes as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, in his broadcast will be accepted by banks.

The CBN spokesman said, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to some fake and unauthorized messages quoting the CBN as having authorized the Deposit Money Banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000 Banknotes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and in line with Mr. President’s broadcast of February 16, 2023, the CBN has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 60 days up to April 10, 2023.

The CBN advised that “Members of the public should therefore disregard any message and/or information not formally released by the Central Bank of Nigeria on this subject.

In conclusion, the apex bank statement said: “Media practitioners are advised to PLEASE verify any information from the correct sources before publication.”