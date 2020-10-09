CBN cautions business owners against fraudulent loan offers, investment schemes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cautioned business owners against fraudulent loan offers, especially through the social media.

Mr Osita Nwanisobi, CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications, gave the warning in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwanisobi said that the apex bank was aware that some fraudulent individuals send messages for such offers, especially through the social media.

He said that such messages requesting unsuspecting loan seekers and small business owners to apply for loans or investment supposedly facilitated by the bank were fraudulent.

“The attention of the CBN has again been drawn to fraudulent messages and videos, especially in the social media.

“They request unsuspecting loan seekers and owners of small-scale businesses to apply for loans or investment schemes purportedly facilitated by the bank,’’ Nwanisobi said.