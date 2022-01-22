CBN begins e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb. 1

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will begin e-invoice for imports and exports in country from Feb. 1, 2022.

apex bank made disclosure in a circular to all authorised dealers and general public, and signed by its Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. O. S. Nnaji, and posted on its official website on Friday.

It explained that all import and export operations would require submission of an electronic invoice authenticated by authorised dealer banks on Nigeria single-window portal – Trade Monitoring System.

circular titled ‘Guidelines on introduction of e-valuation, e-invoicing for import and export in Nigeria”.

It informed dealers and general public that introduction of e-valuator and e-invoice replaced hard copy final invoice as part of documentation required for all import and export transactions.

“This new regulation primarily aimed at achieving accurate value from import and export items in and out of Nigeria,” it said.

apex bank said e-invoicing guidelines required that products that were more 2.5 per cent around vertical price would be queried and would not be allowed successful completion of Form M or Form NXP as case may be.

According to the circular, an importer/exporter of goods into Nigeria must ensure that the purchase/sale contract with a foreign supplier/buyer stipulates compliance with the obligations set out in this regulation.

It said that the supplier’s/seller’s invoice must be submitted in electronic format and authenticated by authorised dealer bank as part of the documentation for payment.

“No importer/exporter may effect payment to the credit of any foreign supplier unless the electronic invoice has been authenticated by authorised dealer banks presented together with the relevant document for payments”. (NAN)

