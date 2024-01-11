CBN Appoints New Executives for Union Bank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank

Nigeria’s apex Bank, CBN has announced the appointment of new Executives for banks whose topguns were sacked hours earlier Wednesday.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the banks with new CEOs include Union Bank, Keystone Bank and Polaris Bank.

The appointment of the new Executives was confirmed in a statement signed by Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, CBN Director of communications.

Sidi Ali said, “Following the dissolution of the Board and Management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank and Polaris Bank on Wednesday, January 10, the CBN has appointed new executives to oversee the affairs of the banks

The Bank and their new CEOs as per CBN statement are listed below:

Union Bank: Yetunde Oni – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (and) Mannir Ubali Ringim – Executive Director;

Keystone Bank, Hassan Imam , Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (and) Chioma A. Mang – Executive Director

Polaris Bank: Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (and) Chris Onyeka Ofikulu – Executive Director

“The appointments take immediate effect,” the CBN spokesperson said.

