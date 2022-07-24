CBD MediaEdge partners with NBS

L-R Prince Adeniran Adeyemi , Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Akogun Isiaq Ajiibola, Chairman CBD MediaEdge Communications Ltd when the latter paid a courtesy visit to the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) on Thursday.

By Ayo Olododo

CBD MediaEdge Communications Ltd, an integrated media company based in Abuja has engaged with the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) on Opinion poll surveys and public enlightenment programmes.



The DG of NBS, who is the Statistician-General (SG) of the federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran confirmed this when he received the Chairman of CBD MediaEdge Communications, Chief Akogun Isiaq Ajibola and his team on a courtesy visit to his office on Thursday last week.



According to Chief Ajibola, the partnership with the statistical office is to promote a better understanding of data information as released by the NBS every quarter which impacts the lives of ordinary Nigerians. The pact is also to promote the participation of MDGs in consumer research and market surveys in Nigeria.



“In this undertaking, the media coy will play a significant role in simplifying statical data in a storytelling expression rather than in raw figures that may not be interesting to read. A sort of “boil it down” interpretation engagement to the public” Ajibola said. It will also enable the media coy to expand its reach to nationwide respondents on its regular polls and surveys especially now that NBS assigns questionnaires only through the digital space.



In his remarks, the SG commended the team of CBD MediaEdge communication Ltd for the initiative and directed the appropriate directorate to adopt an MOU with the media coy without further delay.

In the past CBD MediaEdge has conducted Opinion Poll Surveys on government agencies as well as independent surveys on media, politics and economic issues.



To underscore the importance of the visit, key relevant departments of NBS; Pubic Affairs, Research & Methodology, Information Technology etc were on hand to participate in the discussion.



The Statistician-General who was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari is a career statistician who has shown a unique ability in his approach to the job.

