Cavani rescues Rangnick’s ‘whingebags’ as Manchester United hold Newcastle United



London, Dec. 27, 2021 (dpa/NAN) Edinson Cavani rescued Manchester United as his second-half strike secured a 1-1 English Premier League (EPL) draw at relegation-threatened Newcastle United and spared Ralf Rangnick a first defeat.

The Red Devils were labelled “a bunch of whingebags” by Sky Television pundit Gary Neville at half-time.

After beginning the Rangnick era with 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich City, this was a sharp reality check.

Saint-Maximin’s seventh-minute strike was a gem and the French forward missed a sitter at the start of the second half.

Visitors Manchester United, who lost their discipline at times and could easily have had Cristiano Ronaldo sent off, were thankful they had Cavani in the right place in the 71st minute.

He tucked home at the second attempt to earn a point.

The lively Saint-Maximin gave Newcastle United a great start, sidestepping Harry Maguire before planting a powerful shot into the right corner.

The fit-again Raphael Varane had been too easily dispossessed by a hungry Sean Longstaff in the build-up.

An air-shot volley from Ronaldo was met with derisive jeers from home supporters, before Newcastle United thought they had another goal.

That was when Callum Wilson tucked in after more good work from Saint-Maximin.

But the striker was clearly offside.

Newcastle United then lost Wilson to a calf injury moments before half-time.

Fred and Mason Greenwood were replaced by Jadon Sancho and Cavani for the second half.

But Newcastle United should have been 2-0 ahead almost instantly.

Saint-Maximin was thwarted by David de Gea from close range after Emil Krafth’s cross from the right found him just four yards out.

Marcus Rashford’s strike from 25 yards was pushed over by Martin Dubravka.

Cavani scuffed a shot wide, before Ronaldo was perhaps fortunate to be only booked for a rash swipe at Ryan Fraser.

Fraser and Saint-Maximin were denied by De Gea as Newcastle United got a second wind, but they gave Cavani another sniff of goal and paid for it.

Diogo Dalot’s cross from the right found Cavani by the penalty kick spot, and after his first shot was blocked, the Uruguayan jabbed a second attempt into the bottom-right corner.

Saint-Maximin limped off late on, but there was almost a late moment to savour for Newcastle United.

Jacob Murphy smashed a fine strike against the right post from a tight angle on the left late on, before Miguel Almiron was denied by a spectacular De Gea save.

English Premier League results and standings

Sunday

Liverpool vs Leeds United —- postponed

Wolverhampton vs Watford —— postponed

Burnley vs Everton —— postponed

Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City

Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace

West Ham United 2-3 Southampton

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Brentford

Monday

Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United

P W D L F A Pts

1 Manchester City 19 15 2 2 50 12 47

2 Liverpool 18 12 5 1 50 15 41

3 Chelsea 19 12 5 2 42 13 41

4 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 35

5 Tottenham Hotspur16 9 2 5 21 19 29

6 West Ham United 18 8 4 6 30 24 28

7 Manchester United17 8 4 5 27 25 28

8 Wolverhampton 18 7 4 7 13 14 25

9 Brighton 17 5 8 4 16 17 23

10 Leicester City 17 6 4 7 30 33 22

11 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 22

12 Crystal Palace 18 4 8 6 24 27 20

13 Brentford 17 5 5 7 21 24 20

14 Southampton 18 4 8 6 19 28 20

15 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 19

16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 16

17 Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 13

18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 11

19 Newcastle United19 1 8 10 19 42 11

20 Norwich City 18 2 4 12 8 39 10

(dpa/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

Print

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

