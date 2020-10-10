Cavani hoping to do justice to iconic number 7 shirt at Manchester United

Manchester United’s new recruit, Edinson Cavani, says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the English Premier League (EPL).

Cavani also said he is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.

The Uruguayan, who left Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) after his contract expired last season, joined Manchester United on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal.

The deal is also with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

He will wear the number 7 jersey previously worn by Manchester United greats such as George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.