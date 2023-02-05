Cattle Rustling: Niger Govt. to compensate pastoralists to foster peace

By Rita Iliya

Niger Government on Sunday said it would compensate pastoralists who lost their livestock to activities of cattle rustling in the state.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello disclosed this during a Fulani Cultural Festival organised by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association of Nigeria at the Aliyu Ndayoko Memorial Stadium in Bida.

Bello, represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, explained that six pastoralists, two each from the three senatorial zones of the state who were victims of cattle rustling would be identified and compensated with 10 cattle each.

He said that the gesture was out of the will of the state government in coming up with initiatives aimed at fostering peace and nurture harmonious relationship among the people.

Bello disclosed that government had reactivated Bobi Grazing Reserve and others in the state, to mitigate the conflicts between farmers and herders.

According to him, “the reserves, apart from being pragmatic and sustainable solution to farmers-herders clashes, it will also generate employment opportunities.

He expressed optimism that the festival would bring harmony and ensure cordial relationship among people from diverse backgrounds.

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, riterated the need for peaceful co-existence between herders and farmers, urging them to always be law-abiding citizens.

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Horse Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Alhaji Bello Badejo, represented by Alhaji Gidado Idris, called for peaceful co-existence among farmers and herders, adding that unity of purpose would help to achieve the much desired economic prosperity.

The Director General, Nomadic Affairs and Conflict Resolution in the state, Ardo Babayo, expressed confidence that the event would be a turning point in the inter-ethnic relationship in Bida emirate and the state as a whole. (NAN)