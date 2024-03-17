Cattle breeders’ association cautions members against public protest

A nomads socio-cultural association, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers’ Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has cautioned its members against joining any form of protest against constituted authorities.

The association’s National President, Alhaji Khalil Bello, made the call at a press briefing on Saturday in Maiduguri.

According to him, dialogue remains the best option in seeking redress, “therefore, cattle breeders must not allow anyone or group to mobilise them for protest under any guise.”

He said that KACRAN, which was founded to promote peaceful coexistence between nomads and other stakeholders, particularly farmers “is going round” to sensitise its members on peaceful coexistence.

“KACRAN acknowledges the challenging times Nigeria faces, particularly with regards to insecurity. It is during such critical times that the solidarity of all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds, is paramount.

“We must unite to prevent any actions that could further destabilize our nation,” the president said.

Bello commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led administration for coming up with “Pulaku Initiative” to promote peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders, while assuring total support for the programme to succeed.

“There’s a need to talk to all stakeholders on their priorities for the programme to achieve the desired results.

“For instance, as pastoralists, we are not interested in building houses, what we want is portable water for humans and animals, as well as reclaiming of gazetted grazing reserves and cattle routes.

“Most of the movements by pastoralists have to do with searching for water,” Bello said.

He also commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC), for carrying the herders along in its interventions in the zone and urged other agencies to emulate it.

“I also want to commend Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, for his interventions and support to peace building, particularly the setting up of a committee to tackle farmers/herders conflict in the state,” Bello said. (NAN)