Catholic TV joins GOtv platform on Ash Wednesday

By Okon Okon

The Catholic Television of Nigeria (CTV) has announced its migration to the GOtv platform, beginning on Ash Wednesday, March 5.

Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, CTV Director of Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Alumuku said the move had marked a significant milestone in the station’s journey, which began in 2009 with an initiative by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi to provide the Catholic Church with a 24-hour broadcast channel.

“Though the initial plan to launch CTV on DAARSAT did not materialise, the station persevered, utilising Africa Independent Television (AIT) for its programming.

“CTV officially commenced operations on Jan.1, 2010, with a 15-minute devotional programme, `A Light for the Nation’, which continues to air on AIT.

“The station expanded its presence in 2017, launching a 24-hour test transmission on NigComSat and later joining the OUR TV platform in 2018.”

He said the migration to GOtv was expected to enhance CTV’s reach, making Catholic content more accessible to households across Nigeria.

According to CTV director, this transition is a step toward establishing a broader presence on multiple platforms, including DSTV and Startimes.

“CTV, owned by the Catholic Church in Nigeria, envisions setting up production centre in every diocese, with existing centres already in Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, and Kano.

“The station aims to provide faith-based programming while addressing national and international issues from a Catholic perspective.”

According to him, the CTV management has called on Catholics and business owners to support the channel’s growth through programme sponsorships, equipment donations, and advertising partnerships.

“The success of this channel depends on the participation of all Catholics.

“We invite everyone to join in this joyful migration to GOtv and contribute to sustaining this evangelisation project,” he said.

The CTV director also advised Nigerian media outlets to verify their sources before reporting, to prevent the industry from embarrassments.

He gave example of false report about Pope Francis’ death, which spread widely in some media, but was later debunked as fake news.

“In our Catholic media platform, we reach out to Rome to get the accurate status of the Pope’s health, rather than relying on unverified information from Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, Nigerian media should uphold this standard for responsible and accurate reporting. (NAN) (www.nanews.ng)