Catholic Seminarian: Police arrest 3, as IGP orders manhunt for fleeing suspects

By Chimezie Godfrey

Men of the Nigeria Police have arrested a criminal gang responsible for the kidnap and murder of a Catholic Seminarian, Nnadi Michael of the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary at Gonin Gora, Kakau in Chikun local government area, LGA, of Kaduna.

In a statement on Sunday, the Force Spokesperson, DCP, Frank Mba said that the suspects were arrested after several months of intensive trail by the police operatives.

Recall that, on January 9, 2020, the criminal gang stormed the Catholic Seminary and kidnapped four seminarians, murdered one of them in cold blood and released the remaining three on 31st January, 2020, having obtained a ransom.

The remains of the fourth Seminarian were found in a bush where abandoned.

“The suspects include, Tukur Usman ‘m’ aged 37, father of 7, Shehu Bello ‘m’ aged 40, father of 5 and Mustapha Mohammed ‘m’ aged 30, father of 1, all of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

“They were arrested after several months of intensive and extensive intelligence-led operations by crack detectives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT),” the statement read.

According to him, discreet investigations so far revealed that the arrested suspects were part of a 19-man gang that also carried out the kidnap of Dr Phillip Ataga’s wife and two daughters on January 24, 2020 at Juji Community of the same LGA.

He said Mrs Ataga was killed by the gang following her resistance of the attempt by the leader of the gang, to rape her.

He added that the suspects after killing her released the daughters and corpse of the slain woman to the family after collecting ransom.

“Further investigations reveal that the same criminal gang is responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, Chikun LGA, Kaduna, from their school premises on October 3, 2019.

“The suspects, known to belong to a hybrid terrorist criminal network causing untold havoc in North-Central, Nigeria, have confessed to several other random operations along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway where they kidnapped, killed and robbed motorists, collecting ransom and valuables running into millions of naira,” Mba said.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Muhammad Adamu assured that the force will not rest until the other members of the gang, currently on the run, were apprehended and brought to book.