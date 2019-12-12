Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria to host Christmas Concert

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria is set to host an interdenominational tagged Maranatha Praise 2019.

Rev. Chris N. Anyanwu, explained that the word ‘Maranatha’ is a Latin phrase which means “come Lord Jesus”

Anyanwu said that the maranatha praise night is organized to express their gratitude to God for the year that is coming to an end.

He said,”The Maranatha praise night is being organized to thank God as we end the year.

“Since it happening within the period of Advent, it is an avenue for us to prepare ourselves spiritually for the coming of our Lord Jesus at Christmas.

“This is the maiden edition of the program. It is going to be a yearly event.”

According to Anyanwu the event will feature renowned gospel artists which include Steve Crown, Buchi, Jude Nnam, Mercy Chinwo, Chioma Jesus and host of others.

He disclosed that the aim of the event is to preach the gospel of Christ through music to make Christianity more visible, and to Foster ecumenical relationship and as well reach out to the poor and the needy during this festive period.

The event is scheduled to hold tomorrow Friday 13th December, 2019 from 7pm till dawn at the premises of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Durumi 1, Abuja.

Many dignitaries like the Vice President of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, among others.

Rev. Anyanwu in order to ease transportation for some participants, has promised that free buses will be made available for persons who would want to attend the program from various destinations.

These destinations include Christ the King Parish, Kubwa, Holy Family Church Gwarimpa; Holy family Church Life Camp, SS Peter and Paul, Nyanya; Saints Martin Parish, Lugbe and Saint John Parish, Mpape.

Others are All Saints Parish, Dutse Alhaji; Holy Cross Parish Apo, Saint Paul Parish Gwagwalada, Saint Jude Parish Zuba; Saint kizito Parish Like, among others.