Catholic Secretariat charges youths to look inwards

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria has charged Nigerian youths to look inwards and create opportunities for themselves, rather than endangering their lives on risky trips to seek greener pastures overseas.

The National Social Communications Director of the secretariat, Rev. Fr. Mike Umoh, gave the charge at a workshop on ”Safe and Legal Migration of Youths in Nigeria”, organised by the Young Catholic Students of Nigeria (YCSN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Umoh described migration as a serious global social issue, saying there was a common trend and that almost all countries having high level migration had economic challenges and social difficulties.

”Things that we take for granted which are the basic needs of life are scarce. The high rate of migration of Nigerians to Europe, America and other countries for greener pastures is as a result of bad governance,’’ he stated.

The cleric, however, advised government to show sincerity in governance, saying: “Let them tell the president that there is a high level of hopelessness in the country’’.

He also urged political leaders to cut down the cost of governance and to create an enabling environment for youths to showcase their potential.

Umoh advised youths to have faith in Nigeria and to stop embarking on dangerous trips through the deserts that could result to their deaths.

”Youths should have a re-think and ensure that they do not get carried away by the get-rich-quick syndrome. Youths should acquire skills and be self-reliant,” he advised.

The National President of the YCSN, Ms Charity Udebani, also told government to create more employment opportunities for youths to curb the rate of illegal immigrations.

Udebani pleaded with political leaders to cut down the cost of governance and give youths more opportunities to survive. (NAN)