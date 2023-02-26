Catholic Priests save INEC official from attack by youths in Enugu

By Alex Enebeli

Catholic Priests on Saturday saved a Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPA) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from being beaten up by youths for trying to stop voting in Enugu.

The incident happened at polling unit 004, 005, 006 and 007 located at Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu.

Trouble started when the SPO visited the polling units and asked the Presiding Officer (PO) to close voting around 4:30pm stressing that it was getting late.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC official and election materials arrived the PU around 12.30pm before accreditation and voting commenced.

Angered by her statement, the angry youths descended on her but the quick intervention of priests around saved her and voting continued. (NAN)