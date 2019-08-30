Catholic Priest: IGP orders CP Taraba to fish out killers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,NPM,mni has given marching orders to the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State Command to fish out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko who was gruesomely murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner by unknown persons in the early hours of today, 29th August, 2019, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in Taraba State.

Force Spokesman,DCP Frank Mba who disvlosed ths in a statement added that the IGP has condoled with the Catholic Family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident. He also expressed deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country and has directed Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to henceforth pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres nationwide.

Mba said the IGP has further directed the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the IGP has enjoined the people to be calm and give maximum support to the Police in the bid towards unravelling the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate killing of the Priest. He reassured the nation that the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act will not go undetected and unpunished.