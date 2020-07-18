Catholic priest dies of COVID-19 complications in Enugu

The Catholic Diocese of has announced the of its priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, following complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre.

Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in on Saturday.

Igweshi said that Fr. Cabanyes was a Spanish priest of the Opus Dei Prelature who worked in the diocese and had served the Nigerian Church for about 28 years.

“He was such a nice, easy-going, cordial, generous, prayerful, and dedicated pastor.

“He hailed from Spain, but loved our people so much and always attended our diocesan functions.

“His body has just been laid to rest, following the NCDC guidelines.

“Please as we pray for his peaceful repose, let us know that is real and we will do well to observe all the necessary health precautions and safety measures,’’ he said.

Igweshi, who is also the Chaplain of St. Lucy Chaplaincy, Emene, near Enugu, prayed that  Fr. Cabanyes soul rest in perfect peace. (NAN)


