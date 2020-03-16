Catholic nun dies in Abule Ado explosion

By Lesley Muosowo Otu, Abuja

The Sunday’s pipeline explosion in Abule Ado area of Lagos, has so far recorded death toll of 15 people, including a Catholic Nun and Principal of Bethlehem Girls’ College, Abule Ado, Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha.

A resident of the area, Kelechi Nnaemeka told Newsdiaryonline that Alokha, a member of Congregation of Sisters of the Sacred Heart (SSH), died while trying to bring out the girls from one of the building that caught fire.

“She was trying bring the girls to safety but the roof which caught fire fell on her thereby leading to her death.

“Over seventy people were wounded in the Sunday morning explosion with most of them students of Bethlehem Girls’ College who have been taken to Navy hospital for treatment,” Nnaemeka told Newsdiaryonline.