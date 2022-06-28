Catholic bishops call for special prayers after attack on Owo church

Catholic bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province on Tuesday called on all faithful to pray after the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

“We direct that special prayer and fasting be observed exactly a month after the occurrence on Tuesday, July 5.

“We stipulate that the programme of the day include the following: Bible reading and reflection (Romans 8:31-39), Rosary prayer, where possible in procession and the prayer against bribery and corruption.

“Let there be prayer for Nigeria in distress, conclusion with the Holy Mass or Adoration and Benediction.

“The same programme, except for the fasting, is prescribed to conclude the exercise on the following Sunday, July 10, the Bible reading for Sunday reflection: (2 Cor.4: 7-11).

“We must do all in our power to bring our country back to the path of justice, peace and the fear of God.

“This cannot happen without an unflinching commitment to prayer,’’ the Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, stated.

Assailants killed at least 40 parishioners and left scores wounded after the June 5 attack on the church which threw the nation into mournful mood.

Abegunrin stated that the prayer was necessary as the month of the attack rolls to an end.

According to him, the bishops urged all faithful in the Ecclesiastical Province to join the prayer crusade for the mercy of God and strength for the Church and for all the faithful.

“We encourage all and sundry to also participate prayerfully and actually in the forthcoming National Eucharistic Congress in Benin.

“May God hear our prayers and shed the light of His face upon us,’’ Abegunrin added. (NAN)

