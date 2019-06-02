Catholic Bishop warns priests against partisan politics

June 2, 2019 News, Politics




Bishop Gabriel Dunia of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi on Sunday warned  priests against using the altar to preach partisan politics.

Dunia gave the warning at a news conference as part of activities marking the 53rd World Communication Day held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cathedral,  Auchi in Edo.

He said it was wrong for priests to use the altar to preach partisan politics, adding that priests should maintain neutrality when it comes to partisan politics.

He said that all priests like the lay faithful were political animals, but priests should maintain  their neutrality when it comes to partisan politics.

“It is not that we, priests,  should not talk about politics, for example every adult who is of age should go out to vote for the candidate of his or her choice during elections.

READ ALSO:   63rd Anniversary: Navy thrills civilians at sea

“But no priests  should use his position to canvass for vote no matter the temptation, no matter the relationship with those to be elected,” he said.

The bishop noted that using the altar to preach partisan politics was an aberration to the church.

He said that priests could speak about the actions of politicians and polity in the country but they should remain  neutral.

“We the priests can talk about how  the  politicians were playing the game, but if my any of my  priests say he wants  to contest for any elective position, I will suspend him from the practice of the priesthood,“he said.

READ ALSO:   Buhari observes Juma'at prayer at Makkah Grand Mosque ahead of OIC Summit

He noted that when the late Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu was elected  the governor of Benue, the bishop then told him  that he could not function as a priest during  that period and that he could not  return to the church  to celebrate mass.

“Because everybody is free to belong to any political party, if any of them begins to campaign for particular candidates, that is an aberration. It is not expected from them.

“If candidates are beginning to influence people with their money and doing abominable things in the name of politics or winning election, the priest should speak against it,” he said.

READ ALSO:   Police arrest five suspected oil thieves, impound 13,000 liters in Delta

Earlier, the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev Fr Peter Egielewa, said the World Communication Day was being celebrated by the Catholic Church worldwide to promote peace and unity among faithful.

Egielewa said this year`s theme is , “We are Members of One Another from Social Network Community to Human Communities.“

He said it was conceived to promote communication among human persons for communion love and to affirm interpersonal nature of humanity through the network.(NAN)




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply