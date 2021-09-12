Catholic bishop tasks Nigerians on kindness, harmony

Most Rev. David Ajang, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Lafia on Sunday tasked Nigerians to always show kindness to engender peaceful coexistence.

In his homily at the St. William Cathedral Lafia, he said members of every family unit should emulate Jesus Christ by genuinely showing kindness to one another.

He added that kindness when practiced in the family should also be extended to the community, to schools, to markets, to churches, and to mosques to engender a peaceful country.

He said the practice of Christianity and of other faiths should go beyond lip service to actual execution of tenets of the faiths.

He lamented that some religion leaders were equally members of criminal gangs.

“We have Christians and Muslims who are bad wives and bad husbands contrary to the teachings of their faiths.

“If everyone practices the teachings of his or her religion sincerely, the world will be a better place for all to live in,’’ Bishop Ajang stressed.

The bishop advised Nigerians to ensure they showed unconditional kindness to their fellow human beings without expecting rewards.

“Nobody should be kind to others because he or she expects them to also be kind to them in return, because most people you assist can plan for your downfall.

“We should be kind because God wants us to be kind and not because of any reward or commendation,’’ he stressed.

Bishop Ajang listed the attributes of a kind person to include being sensitive to the situation of others, supportive to the needs of others, sympathetic to them and uprightness by telling them what they need to hear and know. (NAN)

