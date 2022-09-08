Catholic Bishop of Minna mourns Queen Elizabeth 11 

By Aminu Garko

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Rev. Martins Uzoukwu, has expressed grief over the demise of Queen Elizabeth 11 .

Uzoukwu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday, said he received the death of the the queen with a shock.

“Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II is dead. Death is the pathway through which every mortal must pass to eternity.

“Yes, she is gone, but her legacy lives after her. We all knew her as the Head of the United Kingdom and the leader of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“Queen Elizabeth led her people in accordance with the spirit of selflessness and love.

“She was truly above partisan politics and she was a woman who worked for the common good of the people,” he said.

The bishop noted that under her leadership, Queen Elizabeth 11 steered her country through different experiences and challenges, including the social and political changes in the world.

Uzoukwu said the late queen was also open to giving the former British Colonies their independence when the times were ripe for self rule in those nations.

He described her as a true and an exemplary leader who should be emulated by the hordes of politicians and rulers in Nigeria and the world today.

“Her life and passing to glory are lessons that no one lasts forever.

“Therefore, as we are pouring our tributes, let us also realise that it is our legacies that will speak loudly on our behalf.

“I wish our leaders in Nigeria will learn from the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“When you do well, your people will love and cherish you. When you die, they will mourn you and preserve your legacy forever.

“May her soul rest in peace,” Uzoukwu said.( NAN)

