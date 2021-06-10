Catholic archdiocese presents Lafia bishop-elect to Lalong

The Catholic Archdiocese of Jos has presented Bishop-elect of Lafia, David Ajang to Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Mr Makut Macham, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Ajang was born in March, 31 1970 in Zaria, until now , he was the parish priest of immaculate conception of the parish and dean of Zaramaganda. He served in several capacity in many parishes including as a chaplain of the Plateau state government house before he was elected Bishop of Lafia on April 1.

Mnsgr. Benedict Obidiegwu led the delegation to the Government House Rayfield on behalf of the Archbishop of Jos, Rev. Matthew Ishaya.

He said that the appointment of Ajang as the Bishop of Lafia was a good development for the Archdiocese of Jos which was proud to have had the privilege of grooming him for the very important assignment.

Obidiegwu appreciated Lalong for giving Ajang the opportunity to serve as the Chaplain, Plateau Government House Chapel and giving him the necessary support to succeed and be recognised for higher responsibilities.

Obidiegwu said that the Archbishop of Jos and the faithful were optimistic that he would succeed in his new assignment having received training, support and prayers.

Speaking, Lalong said that he was very happy with the appointment of Ajang, who had devoted himself to prayers and the spiritual wellbeing of the state during his tenure, as chaplain of the Government House Chapel.

He said that although the state would have wished to have him continue to serve in his former capacity, it was also aware that this elevation is the will of God.

He added that the administration was aware that he also had an assignment to discharge in that part of the country.

Lalong used the opportunity to call on the Church to continue to pray for peace and security of the nation as well as encourage their members to embrace peaceful coexistence and support leaders.

He wished the Bishop-elect well and said the state would be there to witness his official ordination as Bishop slated for the end of the month. (NAN)